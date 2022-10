WAMC Listening Party playlist 10/8/22

Playlist as aired on Saturday, October 8th, 2022:

Big Time

Artist: Angel Olsen

Album: Big Time

Hog of the Forsaken

Artist: Michael Hurley

Album: Ida con Snock

I Love You So Much It Hurts

Artist: Ray Charles

Album: Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music

I’ve Got Love if You Want It

Artist: Slim Harpo

Album: Sings Raining in My Heart

747

Artist: Bill Callahan

Album: Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest

Grave Architecture

Artist: Pavement

Album: Wowee Zowee

Yagana

Artist: Pigeon

Album: Yagana

Crime Lights/Destination

Artist: Buzz Kull

Album: New Kind of Cross

A Very Cellular Song

Artist: Incredible String Band

Album: The Hangman’s Beautiful Daughter