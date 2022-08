WAMC Listening Party playlist 8/6/22

Playlist as aired on WAMC HD 2 on Saturday, August 6th, 2022:

Ocean Girl

Artist: The Stills-Young Band

Album: Long May Your Run

River Song

Artist: Dennis Wilson

Album: Pacific Ocean Blue

B-A-B-Y

Artist: Alex Chilton

Album: Feudalist Tarts

Smokey Put the Sweat On Mean

Artist: Kris Kristofferson

Album: Border Lord

Gold Star for Robot Boy

Artist: Guided By Voices

Album: Bee Thousand

Ocean Parkway

Artist: Gunn – Truscinski Duo

Album: Ocean Parkway

Rebel

Artist: Alan Vega

Album: Collision Drive

The sea in my palm/In the sea breeze

Artist: Hiroshi Yoshimura

Album: Pier & Loft

Silent Screamer

Artist: Taeko Ohnuki

Album: Sunshower

The Draw in Room/Little Brown Jig

Artist: Deux Filles

Album: Silence & Wisdom