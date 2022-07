WAMC Listening Party playlist 7/30/22

Playlist as aired on Saturday, July 30th, 2022:

Waiting Room

Artist: Fugazi

Album: Fugazi

Back to Radio

Artist: Porridge Radio

Album: Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky

Girlfriend is Better

Artist: Talking Heads

Album: Speaking in Tongues

Soil Festivities: Movement 3

Artist: Vangelis

Album: Soil Festivities

Fashion

Artist: David Bowie

Album: Scary Monsters

Brush

Artist: Bitchin Bajas

Album: Bitchin Bajas

Dreams

Artist: Roy Orbison

Album: In Dreams

Transylvania Boogie

Artist: Frank Zappa

Album: Chunga’s Revenge

Waking Light

Artist: Beck

Album: Morning Phase

Hollow Log

Artist: Beck

Album: One Foot in the Grave