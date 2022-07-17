© 2022
WAMC Listening Party playlist 7/16/22

Published July 17, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT
Playlist as aired on Saturday, July 16th, 2022:

Road House
Artist: Flamin’ Groovies
Album: Bucketful of Brains (Live 1971)

The Devil In My Car
Artist: B-52’s
Album: Wild Planet

The Beat
Artist: Elvis Costello and the Attractions
Album: This Year’s Model

Inchpinchers
Artist: Wailing Souls
Album: Inchpinchers

Rumble
Artist: Link Wray and his Ray Men
Album: Jack the Ripper

Earl Grey/One Together
Artist: Fleetwood Mac
Album: Kiln House

Nine Pound Hammer
Artist: John Prine
Album: Sweet Revenge

Army Dreamers
Artist: Kate Bush
Album: The Whole Story

Yarrow and Mint/Running Around Asking
Artist: The Weather Station
Album: All of it Was Mine

Confederate Jasmine
Artist: Bill Callahan
Album: Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest

Life’s a Gas
Artist: T. Rex
Album: Electric Warrior

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
