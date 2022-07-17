WAMC Listening Party playlist 7/16/22
Playlist as aired on Saturday, July 16th, 2022:
Road House
Artist: Flamin’ Groovies
Album: Bucketful of Brains (Live 1971)
The Devil In My Car
Artist: B-52’s
Album: Wild Planet
The Beat
Artist: Elvis Costello and the Attractions
Album: This Year’s Model
Inchpinchers
Artist: Wailing Souls
Album: Inchpinchers
Rumble
Artist: Link Wray and his Ray Men
Album: Jack the Ripper
Earl Grey/One Together
Artist: Fleetwood Mac
Album: Kiln House
Nine Pound Hammer
Artist: John Prine
Album: Sweet Revenge
Army Dreamers
Artist: Kate Bush
Album: The Whole Story
Yarrow and Mint/Running Around Asking
Artist: The Weather Station
Album: All of it Was Mine
Confederate Jasmine
Artist: Bill Callahan
Album: Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest
Life’s a Gas
Artist: T. Rex
Album: Electric Warrior