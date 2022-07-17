WAMC Listening Party playlist 7/16/22

Playlist as aired on Saturday, July 16th, 2022:

Road House

Artist: Flamin’ Groovies

Album: Bucketful of Brains (Live 1971)

The Devil In My Car

Artist: B-52’s

Album: Wild Planet

The Beat

Artist: Elvis Costello and the Attractions

Album: This Year’s Model

Inchpinchers

Artist: Wailing Souls

Album: Inchpinchers

Rumble

Artist: Link Wray and his Ray Men

Album: Jack the Ripper

Earl Grey/One Together

Artist: Fleetwood Mac

Album: Kiln House

Nine Pound Hammer

Artist: John Prine

Album: Sweet Revenge

Army Dreamers

Artist: Kate Bush

Album: The Whole Story

Yarrow and Mint/Running Around Asking

Artist: The Weather Station

Album: All of it Was Mine

Confederate Jasmine

Artist: Bill Callahan

Album: Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest

Life’s a Gas

Artist: T. Rex

Album: Electric Warrior