WAMC Listening Party playlist 7/2/22

Playlist as aired on Saturday, July 2nd, 2022:

Flowers

Artist: Porridge Radio

Album: Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky

Breast of Glass

Artist: Jake Xerxes Fussell

Album: Good and Green Again

The Fire

Artist: Television

Album: Adventure

Home Computer

Artist: Kraftwerk

Album: Computer World

Exiles

Artist: King Crimson

Album: Larks’ Tongues in Aspic

Arsenic and New Lace

Artist: Roland Hanna Trio

Album: Child of Gemini

Cat

Artist: Hiroshi Suzuki

Album: Cat

Wrong Side of the Road

Artist: Tom Waits

Album: Blue Valentine

Once is Enough

Artist: Wire

Album: 154

My Uncle

Artist: Flying Burrito Brothers

Album: The Gilded Palace of Sin