WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 7/2/22

Published July 3, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT
Playlist as aired on Saturday, July 2nd, 2022:

Flowers
Artist: Porridge Radio
Album: Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky

Breast of Glass
Artist: Jake Xerxes Fussell
Album: Good and Green Again

The Fire
Artist: Television
Album: Adventure

Home Computer
Artist: Kraftwerk
Album: Computer World

Exiles
Artist: King Crimson
Album: Larks’ Tongues in Aspic

Arsenic and New Lace
Artist: Roland Hanna Trio
Album: Child of Gemini

Cat
Artist: Hiroshi Suzuki
Album: Cat

Wrong Side of the Road
Artist: Tom Waits
Album: Blue Valentine

Once is Enough
Artist: Wire
Album: 154

My Uncle
Artist: Flying Burrito Brothers
Album: The Gilded Palace of Sin

WAMC Listening Party
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
Lucas Willard