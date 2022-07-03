WAMC Listening Party playlist 7/2/22
Playlist as aired on Saturday, July 2nd, 2022:
Flowers
Artist: Porridge Radio
Album: Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky
Breast of Glass
Artist: Jake Xerxes Fussell
Album: Good and Green Again
The Fire
Artist: Television
Album: Adventure
Home Computer
Artist: Kraftwerk
Album: Computer World
Exiles
Artist: King Crimson
Album: Larks’ Tongues in Aspic
Arsenic and New Lace
Artist: Roland Hanna Trio
Album: Child of Gemini
Cat
Artist: Hiroshi Suzuki
Album: Cat
Wrong Side of the Road
Artist: Tom Waits
Album: Blue Valentine
Once is Enough
Artist: Wire
Album: 154
My Uncle
Artist: Flying Burrito Brothers
Album: The Gilded Palace of Sin