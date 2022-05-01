© 2022
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 4/30/22

Published May 1, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT
WAMC
/

Playlist as aired on Saturday, April 30th, 2022:

Dancing Days
Artist: Led Zeppelin
Album: Houses of the Holy

After Forever
Artist: Black Sabbath
Album: Master of Reality

Gethsemane
Artist: Om
Album: Advaitic Songs

Desert Rambler
Artist: Hum
Album: Inlet

Kyoto Song
Artist: The Cure
Album: The Head on the Door

Some Lunar Day
Artist: Gunn-Truscinski Duo
Album: Bay Head

Monkey-Pockie-Boo
Artist: Sonny Sharrock
Album: Monkey-Pockie-Boo

Dance Pt. 3
Artist: Moon Duo
Album: Circles

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
