WAMC Listening Party playlist 4/30/22
Playlist as aired on Saturday, April 30th, 2022:
Dancing Days
Artist: Led Zeppelin
Album: Houses of the Holy
After Forever
Artist: Black Sabbath
Album: Master of Reality
Gethsemane
Artist: Om
Album: Advaitic Songs
Desert Rambler
Artist: Hum
Album: Inlet
Kyoto Song
Artist: The Cure
Album: The Head on the Door
Some Lunar Day
Artist: Gunn-Truscinski Duo
Album: Bay Head
Monkey-Pockie-Boo
Artist: Sonny Sharrock
Album: Monkey-Pockie-Boo
Dance Pt. 3
Artist: Moon Duo
Album: Circles