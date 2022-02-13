WAMC Listening Party playlist 2/12/22

Playlist as aired on Saturday, February 12th, 2022:

Hand in Hand

Artist: Elvis Costello

Album: This Year’s Model

Bad Luck

Artist: Albert King

Album: Door to Door

So Close

Artist: Otis Rush

Album: Door to Door

Light of Love

Artist: T. Rex

Album: Light of Love

I Was the One

Artist: Elvis Presley

Album: I Was the One

I’m Old Fashioned

Artist: Chet Baker

Album: It Could Happen to You

Emavungwani (Green Home)

Artist: Hugh Masakela

Album: Hugh Masakela

Heart

Artist: The Weather Station

Album: Ignorance

Zinnias

Artist: Clairo

Album: Sling

Resist The Urge

Artist: Matt Sweeney and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy

Album: Superwolves

Bags’ Groove

Artist: Modern Jazz Quartet

Album: Modern Jazz Quartet

I Want You (Vocal)

Artist: Marvin Gaye

Album: I Want You