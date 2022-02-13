© 2022
WANC 103.9 FM has experienced severe equipment failure and will remain off for a time while we work diligently to fix the problem.
WAMC Listening Party playlist 2/12/22

Published February 13, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST
Playlist as aired on Saturday, February 12th, 2022:

Hand in Hand
Artist: Elvis Costello
Album: This Year’s Model

Bad Luck
Artist: Albert King
Album: Door to Door

So Close
Artist: Otis Rush
Album: Door to Door

Light of Love
Artist: T. Rex
Album: Light of Love

I Was the One
Artist: Elvis Presley
Album: I Was the One

I’m Old Fashioned
Artist: Chet Baker
Album: It Could Happen to You

Emavungwani (Green Home)
Artist: Hugh Masakela
Album: Hugh Masakela

Heart
Artist: The Weather Station
Album: Ignorance

Zinnias
Artist: Clairo
Album: Sling

Resist The Urge
Artist: Matt Sweeney and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy
Album: Superwolves

Bags’ Groove
Artist: Modern Jazz Quartet
Album: Modern Jazz Quartet

I Want You (Vocal)
Artist: Marvin Gaye
Album: I Want You

