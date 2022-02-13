WAMC Listening Party playlist 2/12/22
Playlist as aired on Saturday, February 12th, 2022:
Hand in Hand
Artist: Elvis Costello
Album: This Year’s Model
Bad Luck
Artist: Albert King
Album: Door to Door
So Close
Artist: Otis Rush
Album: Door to Door
Light of Love
Artist: T. Rex
Album: Light of Love
I Was the One
Artist: Elvis Presley
Album: I Was the One
I’m Old Fashioned
Artist: Chet Baker
Album: It Could Happen to You
Emavungwani (Green Home)
Artist: Hugh Masakela
Album: Hugh Masakela
Heart
Artist: The Weather Station
Album: Ignorance
Zinnias
Artist: Clairo
Album: Sling
Resist The Urge
Artist: Matt Sweeney and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy
Album: Superwolves
Bags’ Groove
Artist: Modern Jazz Quartet
Album: Modern Jazz Quartet
I Want You (Vocal)
Artist: Marvin Gaye
Album: I Want You