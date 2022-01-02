WAMC Listening Party Playlist 1/1/22
WAMC Listening Party playlist as aired on Saturday, January 1st, 2022:
Bastards of Young
Artist: the Replacements
Album: Tim
High School Confidential
Artist: Hasil Adkins
Album: Out to Hunch
Timeless
Artist: James Blood Ulmer
Album: Freelancing
Intro/A Day Laye
Artist: Tyrannosaurs Rex
Album: A Beard of Stars
Why Worry
Artist: Aaron Neville
Album: Tell it Like it Is
Volare
Artist: Alex Chilton
Album: High Priest
So Far Away
Artist: Carole King
Album: Tapestry
Gamblin’ Charley
Artist: Michael Hurley
Album: Ancestral Swamp
The Murder Mystery/After Hours
Artist: The Velvet Underground
Album: The Velvet Underground
Pulstar/Freefall/Mare Tranaquillitatis
Artist: Vangelis
Album: Albedo 0.39