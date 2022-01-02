© 2022
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party Playlist 1/1/22

Published January 2, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST
WAMC Listening Party playlist as aired on Saturday, January 1st, 2022:

Bastards of Young
Artist: the Replacements
Album: Tim

High School Confidential
Artist: Hasil Adkins
Album: Out to Hunch

Timeless
Artist: James Blood Ulmer
Album: Freelancing

Intro/A Day Laye
Artist: Tyrannosaurs Rex
Album: A Beard of Stars

Why Worry
Artist: Aaron Neville
Album: Tell it Like it Is

Volare
Artist: Alex Chilton
Album: High Priest

So Far Away
Artist: Carole King
Album: Tapestry

Gamblin’ Charley
Artist: Michael Hurley
Album: Ancestral Swamp

The Murder Mystery/After Hours
Artist: The Velvet Underground
Album: The Velvet Underground

Pulstar/Freefall/Mare Tranaquillitatis
Artist: Vangelis
Album: Albedo 0.39

WAMC Listening Party
