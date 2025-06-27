The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, David

(Airs 06/27/25 @ 3 p.m. & 06/29/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and David Guistina, Media Project Producer, Morning Edition Anchor, and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara and David talk about whether media should have aired President Trump saying the F-word, Trump’s attack on CNN over information about the attack on Iran, more people turning off news alerts, and much more.