The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Miles

(Airs 05/16/25 @ 3 p.m. & 05/18/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and Daily Gazette Editor Miles Reed, and. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara and Miles talk about the importance of local media and sticking with a story, who decides what news is, whether reporters failed in their coverage of former President Biden’s cognitive abilities, and much more.