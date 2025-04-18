The Media Project - Rex, Barbara, Miles, Mike

(Airs 04/18/25 & 04/20/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, Daily Gazette Editor Miles Reed, and former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Barbara, Miles and Mike talk about a listener letter about coverage of the Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rallies, President Trump’s latest attacks on the news media, and much more.