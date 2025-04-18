© 2025
The Media Project - Rex, Barbara, Miles, Mike

By David Guistina
Published April 18, 2025

(Airs 04/18/25 & 04/20/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, Daily Gazette Editor Miles Reed, and former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Barbara, Miles and Mike talk about a listener letter about coverage of the Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rallies, President Trump’s latest attacks on the news media, and much more.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
