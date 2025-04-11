© 2025
Media Project
The Media Project

The Media Project - Judy, Barbara, Ira, Miles

By David Guistina
Published April 11, 2025 at 3:00 PM EDT

(Airs 04/11/25 & 04/13/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld and Daily Gazette Editor Miles Reed. On this week’s Media Project, Judy, Barbara, Ira and Miles talk about coverage of the President’s tariff announcement, how local media covered the hands-off protests, and much more.

Tags
The Media Project judy patrickMiles Reedira fusfeldDavid GuistinaThe Media ProjecttariffsHands Off rally
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
