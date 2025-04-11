The Media Project - Judy, Barbara, Ira, Miles

(Airs 04/11/25 & 04/13/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld and Daily Gazette Editor Miles Reed. On this week’s Media Project, Judy, Barbara, Ira and Miles talk about coverage of the President’s tariff announcement, how local media covered the hands-off protests, and much more.