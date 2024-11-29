The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Miles, Ian

(Airs 11/29/24 & 12/01/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Daily Gazette Editor Miles Reed, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Miles, and Ian talk about what they’re thankful for when it comes to journalists and journalism, what treatment the media, how journalists should cover a second Trump Administration, and much more.