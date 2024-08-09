The Media Project - Rex, Miles, JP, David

(Airs 08/09/24 @ 3 p.m. & 08/11/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Daily Gazette Editor Miles Reed, Empire Report CEO JP Miller, and WAMC Morning News Anchor and Media Project Producer David Guistina. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Miles, JP, and David talk about whether articles on the way Kamala Harris dresses are appropriate, whether journalism can find a cure of election news fatigue, how Sinclair’s bias is inserted into local newscasts, and much more.