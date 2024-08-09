© 2024
Media Project
The Media Project

The Media Project - Rex, Miles, JP, David

By David Guistina
Published August 9, 2024 at 3:00 PM EDT

(Airs 08/09/24 @ 3 p.m. & 08/11/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Daily Gazette Editor Miles Reed, Empire Report CEO JP Miller, and WAMC Morning News Anchor and Media Project Producer David Guistina. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Miles, JP, and David talk about whether articles on the way Kamala Harris dresses are appropriate, whether journalism can find a cure of election news fatigue, how Sinclair’s bias is inserted into local newscasts, and much more.

The Media Project Rex SmithMiles ReedJ.P. MillerDavid GuistinaMedia Project on WAMCVice President-elect Kamala Harrisnews network
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina