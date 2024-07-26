The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Ian

(Airs 07/26/24 @ 3 p.m. & 07/28/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara, and Ian talk about what right wing media figures are saying about Kamala Harris, the appetite for more news about the former Vice President, former President and current President, and much more.

