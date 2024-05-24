© 2024
Media Project
The Media Project

The Media Project - Judy, Ira, Barbara, Ian

By David Guistina
Published May 24, 2024 at 3:00 PM EDT

(Airs 05/24/24 @ 3 p.m. & 05/26/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Judy, Barbara, Ira and Ian talk about the problems facing public media, the use of A-I to report local news, and much more.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
