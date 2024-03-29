The Media Project - Rex, Barbara, Ira, Ian

(Airs 03/29/24 @ 3 p.m. & 03/31/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Barbara Lombardo, Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Barbara, Ira and Ian talk about the uproar over NBC hiring former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, a call to withdraw the video of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, and much more.