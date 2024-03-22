© 2024
The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Ian

By David Guistina
Published March 22, 2024 at 3:00 PM EDT

(Airs 03/22/24 @ 3 p.m. & 03/24/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara, and Ian talk media organizations dropping the Associated Press wire service, the economic challenges facing journalism as well as the dangers facing journalists, and much more.

