The Media Project - Judy, Barbara, Ira, David

(Airs 03/15/24 @ 3 p.m. & 03/17/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University, Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld, and Media Project producer David Guistina. On this week’s Media Project, Judy, Barbara, Ira and David talk about verifying photos and videos, AI and its impact on modern journalism, a reminder that the media does not act as a unified group, and much more.