Media Project
The Media Project

The Media Project - Rex, Barbara, Ian

By David Guistina
Published February 16, 2024

(Airs 02/16/24 @ 3 p.m. & 02/18/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Barbara, and Ian talk about the White House being upset over coverage of the special counsel’s report, what happens when journalists move to the “dark side,” and much more.

The Media Project Rex Smithian pickusspecial counselDavid Guistina
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
