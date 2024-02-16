The Media Project - Rex, Barbara, Ian

(Airs 02/16/24 @ 3 p.m. & 02/18/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Barbara, and Ian talk about the White House being upset over coverage of the special counsel’s report, what happens when journalists move to the “dark side,” and much more.