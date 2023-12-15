The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Mike

(Airs 12/15/23 @ 3 p.m. & 12/17/23 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University, and former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy Barbara, and Mike talk about whether a meteorologist is a journalist responsible for reporting on climate change, a U.S. Senator threatens public broadcasting, Tucker Carlson’s new network, and much more.