The Media Project - Rex, Barbara, Ira, Ian

By David Guistina
Published December 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST

(Airs 12/08/23 @ 3 p.m. & 12/09/23 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University, Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Barbara, Ian and Ira talk about covering Donald Trump's run for a second term, Time magazine's person of the year, and much more.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
