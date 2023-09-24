The Media Project #1686 - Rosemary, Ian, Rex

(Airs 09/24/23 @ 6 p.m. & 09/25/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Rosemary, and Ian talk about Rupert Murdoch stepping down from Fox, Donald Trump on Meet The Press, sports writing and how major college programs have their way with the media, and much more.