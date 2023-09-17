The Media Project #1685 - Rex, Rosemary, Ira, Ian

(Airs 09/17/23 @ 6 p.m. & 09/18/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Rosemary, Ira, and Ian talk about being truthful not neutral, Gannett looking for a Taylor Swift reporter, whether high school student reports can do for sports what AI can’t, and more.