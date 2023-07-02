The Media Project #1674 - Judy, Rosemary, Barbara, Ian

(Airs 07/02/23 @ 6 p.m. & 07/03/23 @ 3 p.m.)

The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at RPI and UAlbany, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus.

On this week’s Media Project, Judy, Rosemary, Barbara and Ian talk about the trolling of Wall Street reporter after she dared to ask the Indian Prime Minister a question about human rights, whether or not the cable news networks dropped the ball on the Russian insurrection, and the media’s use of freelancers for staff.