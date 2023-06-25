The Media Project #1673 - Judy, Rosemary, Barbara, Ian

(Airs 06/25/23 @ 6 p.m. & 06/26/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at RPI and UAlbany, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus.

On this week’s Media Project, Judy, Rosemary, Barbara and Ian talk about ProPublica’s investigation into Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and the Wall Street Journal’s decision to publish an op-ed from Alito, artificial intelligence, the OceanGate submersible and more.