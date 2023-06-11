The Media Project #1671 - Rex, Rosemary, Judy, Ian

(Airs 06/11/23 @ 6 p.m. & 06/12/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor and current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at RPI and UAlbany, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Rosemary and Ian discuss how high school sports coverage can save democracy, the downfall of the CEO of CNN, and more.