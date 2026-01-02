The Legislative Gazette - New York state sees a record-breaking number of flu cases

(Airs 01/02/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York state sees a record-breaking number of flu cases, we’ll speak with WNYC’s Jimmy Vielkind about some of the top political stories of the year, and the New York Farm Bureau says there should be no more bio-solids used as fertilizer unless they’re clear of P-FAS forever chemicals.