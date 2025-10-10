The Legislative Gazette - President Trump's Justice Department has indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James for mortgage fraud

© 2025
Legislative Gazette
By David Guistina
Published October 10, 2025 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 10/10/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: President Trump's Justice Department has indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James for mortgage fraud, Medical Aid in Dying advocates visit the state capitol to urge Governor Hochul to sign the legislation, and The Adirondack Park Agency is pushing forward with plans to move its office to Saranac Lake.

