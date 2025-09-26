The Legislative Gazette - The state rolls out a new program that relies on manufactured homes to tackle housing affordability

© 2025
By David Guistina
Published September 26, 2025 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 09/26/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: The state rolls out a new program that relies on manufactured homes to tackle housing affordability, Comptroller Tom DiNapoli says federal cuts will hurt New Yorkers, and a bi-partisan group of state lawmakers propose the state’s first animal boarding legislation.

