The Legislative Gazette - The New York State Energy Planning Board releases its 2025 Draft State Energy Plan

By David Guistina
Published August 1, 2025 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 08/01/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: The New York State Energy Planning Board releases its 2025 Draft State Energy Plan, we’ll speak with law professor Sarah Rogerson about immigration and the state’s "Protect Our Courts Act," and we’ll talk about the problems facing the state’s early intervention program.

The Legislative Gazette The Legislative Gazette2025 Draft State Energy PlanNYC Mayorimmigration reformearly intervention providersDavid GuistinaSarah Rogerson
