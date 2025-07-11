The Legislative Gazette - The federal tax and spending bill signed last week by President Trump will blow a $3 billion hole in the state budget

(Airs 07/11/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: The federal tax and spending bill signed last week by President Trump will blow a $3 billion hole in the state budget, disabled advocates say what worries them most about coming cuts to Medicaid is what they don’t know yet, and rural hospitals in New York are brace for the impact of cuts from the so-called Big, Beautiful Bill.