Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - The federal tax and spending bill signed last week by President Trump will blow a $3 billion hole in the state budget

By David Guistina
Published July 11, 2025

(Airs 07/11/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: The federal tax and spending bill signed last week by President Trump will blow a $3 billion hole in the state budget, disabled advocates say what worries them most about coming cuts to Medicaid is what they don’t know yet, and rural hospitals in New York are brace for the impact of cuts from the so-called Big, Beautiful Bill.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
