The Legislative Gazette - Some Democrats say they’re disappointed that Albany lawmakers to no action to protect immigrants

By David Guistina
Published July 4, 2025 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 07/04/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Some Democrats say they’re disappointed that Albany lawmakers to no action to protect immigrants, Governor Hochul travels to the Adirondacks to warn about the potential impacts of the Big Beautiful Bill, and we’ll speak with the Utility Regulatory Director of New York for the Natural Resources Defense Council about the repeal of the 100-foot rule.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
