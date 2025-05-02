© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAMC FM will periodically be on low power for tower maintenance
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - Governor Hochul and New York state lawmakers strike a tentative budget deal

By David Guistina
Published May 2, 2025 at 3:00 PM EDT

(Airs 05/02/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Hochul and New York state lawmakers strike a tentative budget deal, Amtrak kicked off a reduced Empire Service schedule between Albany and New York City this week, as it gears up for a long-delayed project renovating the East River Tunnel, and we’ll take a look a reaction in the North Country to this week’s elections in Canada.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette Pat BradleyCanadian ElectionsNew York State BudgetJimmy VielkindJon CampbellAmtrakDavid GuistinaThe Legislative Gazette
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina