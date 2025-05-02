The Legislative Gazette - Governor Hochul and New York state lawmakers strike a tentative budget deal

(Airs 05/02/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Hochul and New York state lawmakers strike a tentative budget deal, Amtrak kicked off a reduced Empire Service schedule between Albany and New York City this week, as it gears up for a long-delayed project renovating the East River Tunnel, and we’ll take a look a reaction in the North Country to this week’s elections in Canada.