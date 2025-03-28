The Legislative Gazette - The Trump Administration withdraws Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s nomination to serve as ambassador to the United Nations

(Airs 03/21/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: The Trump Administration withdraws Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s nomination to serve as ambassador to the United Nations, The Ulster County Clerk says he will not file a summary judgement against a New Paltz doctor being sued in Texas for prescribing abortion medication via telehealth, and State lawmakers push for pension parity for military firefighters.