The Legislative Gazette - The Trump Administration withdraws Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s nomination to serve as ambassador to the United Nations

By David Guistina
Published March 28, 2025 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 03/21/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: The Trump Administration withdraws Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s nomination to serve as ambassador to the United Nations, The Ulster County Clerk says he will not file a summary judgement against a New Paltz doctor being sued in Texas for prescribing abortion medication via telehealth, and State lawmakers push for pension parity for military firefighters.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
