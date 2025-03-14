© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - President Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, attacks state Democrats’ immigration policies during a stop in Albany

By David Guistina
Published March 14, 2025 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 03/07/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: President Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, lambasted state Democrats’ immigration policies during a stop in Albany this week, we’ll look at a lawsuit against the EPA for freezing climate change funding that includes New York, and we’ll talk with three federal employees impacted by the Doge cuts.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette DOGE Department of Government Efficiencycutsimmigration policyEPA CutsClimate Change-BillDavid GuistinaThe Legislative Gazette
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina