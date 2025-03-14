The Legislative Gazette - President Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, attacks state Democrats’ immigration policies during a stop in Albany

(Airs 03/07/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: President Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, lambasted state Democrats’ immigration policies during a stop in Albany this week, we’ll look at a lawsuit against the EPA for freezing climate change funding that includes New York, and we’ll talk with three federal employees impacted by the Doge cuts.