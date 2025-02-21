The Legislative Gazette - State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli says fellow Democrat and Governor Kathy Hochul’s budget proposal is vulnerable

(Airs 02/21/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York state lawmakers could allow for wine sales in grocery stores this year, State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli says fellow Democrat and Governor Kathy Hochul’s budget proposal is vulnerable, and we’ll speak with Former New York State Senator Michael Martucci who has been tapped as Region 2 Administrator at the Environmental Protection Agency.