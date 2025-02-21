The Legislative Gazette - State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli says fellow Democrat and Governor Kathy Hochul’s budget proposal is vulnerable

© 2025
By David Guistina
Published February 21, 2025 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 02/21/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York state lawmakers could allow for wine sales in grocery stores this year, State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli says fellow Democrat and Governor Kathy Hochul’s budget proposal is vulnerable, and we’ll speak with Former New York State Senator Michael Martucci who has been tapped as Region 2 Administrator at the Environmental Protection Agency.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
