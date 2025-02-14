The Legislative Gazette - Top officials travel the state to promote Governor Hochul’s budget priorities

(Airs 02/14/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Top officials travel the state to promote Governor Hochul’s budget priorities, the father of a man who was killed in a Utica area prison comes to Albany to call for prison reform, and a new bill introduced in the New York State Legislature this week would make it easier for municipalities to opt into rent control.