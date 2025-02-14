© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - Top officials travel the state to promote Governor Hochul’s budget priorities

By David Guistina
Published February 14, 2025 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 02/14/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Top officials travel the state to promote Governor Hochul’s budget priorities, the father of a man who was killed in a Utica area prison comes to Albany to call for prison reform, and a new bill introduced in the New York State Legislature this week would make it easier for municipalities to opt into rent control.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette The Legislative GazetteDavid Guistinawalter mosleyprison reformNew York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina