The Legislative Gazette - The death of Robert Brooks has lawmakers and advocates calling for prison reforms

(Airs 01/31/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: In the wake of the death of Robert Brooks, lawmakers and advocates are calling for prison reforms, we’ll talk with Avery Stempel, Co-founder of New Yorkers for Mental Health Alternatives, about four bills that would make psilocybin-containing mushrooms legal, and New York failed the American Lung Association’s annual “State of Tobacco Control” report.