The Legislative Gazette - The death of Robert Brooks has lawmakers and advocates calling for prison reforms

Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

By David Guistina
Published January 31, 2025 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 01/31/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: In the wake of the death of Robert Brooks, lawmakers and advocates are calling for prison reforms, we’ll talk with Avery Stempel, Co-founder of New Yorkers for Mental Health Alternatives, about four bills that would make psilocybin-containing mushrooms legal, and New York failed the American Lung Association’s annual “State of Tobacco Control” report.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
