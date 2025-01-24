The Legislative Gazette - New York Governor Kathy Hochul proposes a $252 billion budget

(Airs 01/24/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York Governor Kathy Hochul proposes a $252 billion budget, we’ll have reaction from state lawmakers and more on what’s in the proposal, and we’ll take you to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee where New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik appeared this week in her confirmation hearing to be UN Ambassador.