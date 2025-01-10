The Legislative Gazette - State lawmakers come back to Albany for this year’s legislative session

© 2025
By David Guistina
Published January 10, 2025 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 01/10/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: State lawmakers come back to Albany for this year’s legislative session, New York becomes the first state in the country to mandate paid prenatal leave for pregnant workers, and after the resignation of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, North Country officials involved in border issues are watching closely.

