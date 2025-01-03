The Legislative Gazette - Governor Hochul signs the Climate Change Superfund Act into law

(Airs 01/03/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Hochul signs the Climate Change Superfund Act into law, New York state already ranks last in the nation for delivery of early intervention services for babies and toddlers with developmental delays, and officials say it’s getting worse, and we’ll take a look at the mental health dangers facing farmers.