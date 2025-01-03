© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - Governor Hochul signs the Climate Change Superfund Act into law

By David Guistina
Published January 3, 2025 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 01/03/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Hochul signs the Climate Change Superfund Act into law, New York state already ranks last in the nation for delivery of early intervention services for babies and toddlers with developmental delays, and officials say it’s getting worse, and we’ll take a look at the mental health dangers facing farmers.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette The Legislative GazetteClimate Change Superfund Actmental health and addictionchild careBlair HornerDavid Guistina
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina