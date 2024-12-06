© 2024
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - Governor Kathy Hochul answers questions directly from her constituents

By David Guistina
Published December 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 12/06/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York Governor Kathy Hochul answers questions directly from her constituents, we’ll hear from Democratic State Senator James Skoufis about his candidacy to become the next Chair of the Democratic National Committee, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is raising the alarm over a so-called Telehealth Cliff.

