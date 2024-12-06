The Legislative Gazette - Governor Kathy Hochul answers questions directly from her constituents

(Airs 12/06/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York Governor Kathy Hochul answers questions directly from her constituents, we’ll hear from Democratic State Senator James Skoufis about his candidacy to become the next Chair of the Democratic National Committee, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is raising the alarm over a so-called Telehealth Cliff.