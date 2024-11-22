© 2024
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - Officials in New York are not pleased about the federal reduction in hours at border crossings

By David Guistina
Published November 22, 2024 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 11/22/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Officials in New York are not pleased about the Federal reduction in hours at border crossings, the MTA Authority approves a new version of its original congestion pricing plan, and New York ranks in the top 5 of states for early diagnosis, surgery and survival of lung cancer.

The Legislative Gazette The Legislative GazetteDavid GuistinaBorder Crossingscongestion pricingState Senator Liz KruegerAmerican Lung AssociationPat Bradley
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
