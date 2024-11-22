The Legislative Gazette - Officials in New York are not pleased about the federal reduction in hours at border crossings

(Airs 11/22/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Officials in New York are not pleased about the Federal reduction in hours at border crossings, the MTA Authority approves a new version of its original congestion pricing plan, and New York ranks in the top 5 of states for early diagnosis, surgery and survival of lung cancer.