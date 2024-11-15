The Legislative Gazette - President-elect Donald Trump nominates former Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin to lead the EPA, and New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik as UN Ambassador

(Airs 11/15/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: President-elect Donald Trump nominates former Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin to lead the EPA, and New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik as UN Ambassador, Republican Assembly Minority Leader reacts to Governor Hochul reviving the Congestion Pricing plan for NYC, and we’ll look back in history at the progressive movement with lessons for today’s politics.