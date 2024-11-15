© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - President-elect Donald Trump nominates former Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin to lead the EPA, and New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik as UN Ambassador

By David Guistina
Published November 15, 2024 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 11/15/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: President-elect Donald Trump nominates former Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin to lead the EPA, and New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik as UN Ambassador, Republican Assembly Minority Leader reacts to Governor Hochul reviving the Congestion Pricing plan for NYC, and we’ll look back in history at the progressive movement with lessons for today’s politics.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette Pat BradleyDavid GuistinaNew York Congresswoman Elise StefanikCongressman Lee Zeldincongestion pricingWilliam Barclay
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina