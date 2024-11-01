The Legislative Gazette - We’ll preview the three-way race for New York’s 42nd state senate district

(Airs 11/01/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: With elections next week, we’ll preview the three-way race for New York’s 42nd state Senate district, we’ll take you to the only U.S. Senate debate between Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand and Republican challenger Mike Sapraicone, and industry leaders and local representatives want Governor Kathy Hochul to pump the brakes on impending truck regulations.