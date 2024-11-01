© 2024
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - We’ll preview the three-way race for New York’s 42nd state senate district

By David Guistina
Published November 1, 2024 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 11/01/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: With elections next week, we’ll preview the three-way race for New York’s 42nd state Senate district, we’ll take you to the only U.S. Senate debate between Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand and Republican challenger Mike Sapraicone, and industry leaders and local representatives want Governor Kathy Hochul to pump the brakes on impending truck regulations.

The Legislative Gazette The Legislative GazetteNew York State electionsNew York State Congressional electionsDavid GuistinaYancey Roy
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina