The Legislative Gazette - The State Department of Health declares eastern equine encephalitis an “imminent threat” in Ulster County

By David Guistina
Published September 27, 2024 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 09/27/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: the New York State Department of Health declares eastern equine encephalitis an “imminent threat” in Ulster County, we’ll speak with the newly elected chair of the state Democratic party about whether Governor Hochul is responsible for congressional losses in the last election, and we’ll take you to the 39th annual Farm Aid concert in Saratoga Springs.

