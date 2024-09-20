The Legislative Gazette - The Port of Coeymans has become a major hub of activity connected with the wind power industry

(Airs 09/20/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: The Port of Coeymans has become a major hub of activity connected with the wind power industry, we’ll speak with the state Comptroller about the economic impact of the paused Congestion Pricing Plan, and the Special Olympics are returning to Glens Falls.