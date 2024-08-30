© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - Beacon, New York becomes the latest city in the Hudson Valley to embrace the state’s good cause eviction law

By David Guistina
Published August 30, 2024 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 08/30/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Beacon, New York becomes the latest city in the Hudson Valley to embrace the state’s good cause eviction law, we’ll speak with the Democrat challenging Elise Stefanik in the 21st Congressional, and we’ll take you to the Schaghticoke fair.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette The Legislative GazetteSUNY Chancellor John KingStrengthening FAFSADavid GuistinaGood Cause EvictionARPASchaghticoke
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina