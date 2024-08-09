© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - New York has a new online portal to help hundreds of thousands of families access child care subsidies

By David Guistina
Published August 9, 2024 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 08/09/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York has a new online portal to help hundreds of thousands of families access child care subsidies, Senator James Skoufis tells us why he’s happy Governor Hochul suspended the congestion pricing plan for NYC, and we’ll take you to a National Purple Heart Day ceremony in Plattsburgh.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette State Senator James Skoufiscongestion pricingPat Bradleyspotted lanternflyaffordable housing
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina