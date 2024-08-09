The Legislative Gazette - New York has a new online portal to help hundreds of thousands of families access child care subsidies

(Airs 08/09/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York has a new online portal to help hundreds of thousands of families access child care subsidies, Senator James Skoufis tells us why he’s happy Governor Hochul suspended the congestion pricing plan for NYC, and we’ll take you to a National Purple Heart Day ceremony in Plattsburgh.